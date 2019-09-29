Zico takes to Instagram to drop final image teaser before solo comeback

Zico is only a day away from making his first comeback since opening KOZ Entertainment!

On September 29 KST, the rapper took to his personal Instagram account to share a final image teaser before the album release. Shot by hip-hop photographer Booba, the image features Zico looking at the camera with a bit of curiosity, dressed in an oversized hoodie with a variety of fashion-forward embellishments.

"Long time no see," he captioned the image. He preceding the message with a hashtag that announces that his "Daredevil" music video is set for release at midnight KST on September 30.



Stay tuned for the music video, and check out his Instagram post below!