Byungchan sells out his solo Taiwanese fanmeet

Byungchan has completle soldout his Taiwanese fanmeet.

Tickets to Byungchan's 'Be Shining' solo fanmeeting in Taiwan went on sale on the 8th, and all of the tickets were completel sold out. Play M Entertainment also confirmed, "Byungchan is also preparing to have a solo fanmeeting in Seoul soon. He's doing his best into preparing for his fanmeet for the fans that have been waiting for him. The details on the place and date will be released later."

VICTON is also having a fanmeet together in Korea on September 22nd, with all the seats sold out. Congratulations to Byungchan!