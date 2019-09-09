X1 to take short break from promotions to spend Chuseok with families

'Produce X 101' project group X1 will be taking a short break.

"X1 will be spending their first holiday since debut with their families," a representative for the group announced to the press on September 9. "During the Chuseok holiday break, the members will be returning to their respective homes and take a rest."

Meanwhile, X1 became the first K-pop artist to sell more than 520,000 copies of their debut album in the first week. Since their debut two weeks ago, the group has been promoting continuously and will be resuming their activities after having time to recharge during the Chuseok holiday.

