BTS reportedly performing at this year's iHeartRadio 'Jingle Ball'

BTS is reportedly performing at this year's 'Jingle Ball'.

On September 18, 'Ilgan Sports' reported that BTS will join the lineup for the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in North America. According to entertainment insiders, iHeartRadio has requested BTS to join this year's lineup since last summer, allowing the group to plan their schedule in advance accordingly.

If the 'Jingle Ball' tour follows last year's program, BTS's stage will most likely take place in Los Angeles, mid-November. It has also been confirmed that 'iHeartRadio' will announce their official schedule and lineup this fall.

In other news, MONSTA X was the first K-Pop group to perform for 'Jingle Ball' last year. Stay tuned for more updates!