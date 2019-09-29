BTOB's Hyunsik drops promotional schedule for 'Rendez-Vous'



BTOB's Hyunsik has revealed the schedule plan for his solo promotions.

On September 30, the vocalist from BTOB revealed the scheduler for 'Rendez-Vous,' his 1st mini-album since debut. As a talented singer-songwriter, Hyunsik has already begun to tease fans awaiting for the brand new songs. According to the schedule, Hyunsik will start gearing up for the comeback in October, starting off with a series of concept images.

What do you think of this lunar concept? Stay tuned for more until the official off-line release on October 14!