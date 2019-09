We In The Zone has revealed an individual photo teaser.



On September 30, the rookie group released the solo teaser for Shihyun, a former trainee from Mnet's 'Produce 101' and MBC's 'Under Nineteen'. As announced, We In The Zone will make a comeback at the end of October with their 2nd mini album. Titled 'weeee!', the album seems to signal a natural concept with soft and darker tones.

Stay tuned for more solo and group teasers to come until the official drop on October 30!