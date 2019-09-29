6

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Lovelyz's Kei unveils tracklist for 1st solo mini-album 'Over and Over'

Lovelyz's Kei is getting ready to debut as a solo!


On September 30, Woollim Entertainment officially revealed the tracklist for Kei's 1st mini album. Titled 'Over and Over,' the album has six songs in total, featuring the title song "I Go". In addition, the other tracks include "Back In The Day", "Dreaming", "Paper Moon" (literal translation), "Cry", and "This Rain" (literal translation). 

As a proven female vocalist, Kei will make a fresh start by promoting under her real name Kim Ji Yeon

Stay tuned until her debut album release on October 8!

qst3552-487 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Rats leaving the sinking Lovelyz-ship.

If she thinks she'll succeed better without the other members then it's a very selfish attitude. And If it isn't rap she's ruined her prospects of success from the start. The failure of Lovelyz has shown that even in Korea/Japan cute concepts no longer sell. I do wish her success but she most likely won't find any.

