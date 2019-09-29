Lovelyz's Kei unveils tracklist for 1st solo mini-album 'Over and Over'

Lovelyz's Kei is getting ready to debut as a solo!



On September 30, Woollim Entertainment officially revealed the tracklist for Kei's 1st mini album. Titled 'Over and Over,' the album has six songs in total, featuring the title song "I Go". In addition, the other tracks include "Back In The Day", "Dreaming", "Paper Moon" (literal translation), "Cry", and "This Rain" (literal translation).

As a proven female vocalist, Kei will make a fresh start by promoting under her real name Kim Ji Yeon.

Stay tuned until her debut album release on October 8!