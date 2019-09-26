Nature's label denies Gaga and Aurora are leaving group

Nature's label n.CH Entertainment denied members Gaga and Aurora are leaving the group.



On September 26, reports revealed Aurora and Gaga are currently in China focusing on her studies, and it's likely they'll be leaving the group. Nature began promoting as an 8-member group after "Dream About U", and fans started wondering about Gaga's status in the group after the release of Nature's first mini album 'I'm So Pretty' this past July.



At the mini album showcase, the Nature members explained, "Gaga shared she wants to focus on her studies in China for the time being," denying Gaga had left the group. Fans have also noticed Aurora's absence from group promotions.



However, n.CH Entertainment has denied the rumors about the two members, stating, "The exact time of Gaga and Aurora's return to the group has not been decided, but they are not leaving the group. It's just that promotions are overlapping with their studies."