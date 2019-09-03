Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Big Hit & Source Music launch official plans for 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' in 16 cities ahead of girl group debut in 2021

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment and Source Music have partnered up to launch 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' in a total of 16 cities!

On September 4, 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' opened up its official SNS platforms, revealing a series of animated posters as well as dates and cities for the upcoming auditions, taking place in Seoul, Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, Melbourne, Kwangju, Tokyo, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, and more. 

The 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' aims to discover talented individuals who will debut in a global girl group some time in 2021. The girl group will be jointly produced by Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk PD and Source Music's Min Hee Jin PD.

Check out official identities for the 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' series, below!

  1. misc.
1 3,888 Share 100% Upvoted

0

SharCx403 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

they bout to have so many new and old trainees audition they could make their very own Produce show.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND