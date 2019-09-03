Big Hit & Source Music launch official plans for 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' in 16 cities ahead of girl group debut in 2021

Big Hit Entertainment and Source Music have partnered up to launch 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' in a total of 16 cities!

On September 4, 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' opened up its official SNS platforms, revealing a series of animated posters as well as dates and cities for the upcoming auditions, taking place in Seoul, Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, Melbourne, Kwangju, Tokyo, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, and more.



The 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' aims to discover talented individuals who will debut in a global girl group some time in 2021. The girl group will be jointly produced by Big Hit Entertainment's Bang Si Hyuk PD and Source Music's Min Hee Jin PD.

Check out official identities for the 'PLUS GLOBAL AUDITION' series, below!