Former 'Produce X 101' trio TEEN TEEN takes on a pure, fluffy tone for their debut concept teasers

Maroo Entertainment's Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin have taken on a pure, boyish mood for their first set of debut teaser images!

As previously announced, Lee Jin Woo, Lee Tae Seung, and Lee Woo Jin will be making their debut as a trio named TEEN TEEN this coming September 18 at 6 PM KST. In their first set of debut concept images for their upcoming 1st mini album 'Very, On Top', the TEEN TEEN members depict the wild, carefree side of teenagers in colorful, bold styles. Overall, the teaser photos give off an innocent, yet vibrant and energetic mood.

Look forward to more teasers leading up to TEEN TEEN's debut in the next two weeks!