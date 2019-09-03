AB6IX to delve into preparations for a comeback in October after completing 1st Asia fan meeting tour

Back on August 31, rookie boy group AB6IX wrapped up their first Asia fan meeting tour with their final stop in Bangkok, Thailand!

Through their first fan meeting series '1st ABNEW', AB6IX greeted fans all throughout Asia under a unique, holiday vacation concept. The members stopped in cities including Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei, and Bangkok, performing their entire discography.

According to AB6IX's label, the members will be delving into preparations for their comeback in early October very soon. Stay tuned!

