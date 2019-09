ATEEZ is officially gearing up for their comeback.

On September 18, ATEEZ dropped a mysterious teaser image on their social media accounts. In the teaser, a key whole glows in the dark without any sign of a human being. Along with the photo, the caption simply reads, "NOW READY FOR NEXT JOURNEY".



As reported, they will be returning next month with their first full-length album.

What kind of concept do you think they will bring next time? Stay tuned for more details!