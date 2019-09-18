6

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MC Mong confirms October comeback after signing contract with Million Market

MC Mong has confirmed his comeback under the label Million Market.

Despite initially denying rumors of a comeback, MC Mong has revealed that he is in preparation to release his 8th studio album. After signing an exclusive contract with SM Entertainment's sub-label Million Market, MC Mong has been busily putting together his solo concert, according to media outlets.

Titled 'Mongster Inc. -The 1st General Meeting of Stockholders: Halloween Party', this solo concert will be his first official meeting with his fans in 3 years. He revealed, "Not only will I perform all my hit songs throughout the years, but I will also present a quality repertoire with various songs to satisfy the audiences."

The concert has been set to take place for two days, October 25 and 26, while the album also awaits a release date closer to late October. Stay tuned for updates.

iluv1n2d142 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Yassss boo yasss, come back to me! I know social media may not be happy with him but look at all the celebrity crazies! He doesn’t deserve the backlash, been through enough

