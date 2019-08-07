Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Yulhee surprises F.T. Island's Minhwan by saying she wants at least 3 kids

Yulhee told F.T. Island's Minhwan she wants at least 3 kids.

On the August 7th episode of 'Mr. House Husband 2', Yulhee surprised her husband Minhwan and viewers when she expressed, "I could have up to 3 kids." When Minhwan asked if she wouldn't be too tired, she said, "It'll be possible if our second child is even-tempered." 

The F.T. Island member said, "When [our son] is in elementary school, you'll still be in your twenties," and she responded, "I'm going to dress the most pretty before I go. I'll go to the hair shop before I go. I'll be the top at the elementary school our son goes to."


Yulhee and Minhwan tied the knot in October of 2018 after becoming parents to a son that May.

kyraangelfae01313 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

oh gosh thats so cute haha

landfairy262 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Ohhhh am I the only one who finds them cute. ❤️

