Yulhee surprises F.T. Island's Minhwan by saying she wants at least 3 kids

Yulhee told F.T. Island's Minhwan she wants at least 3 kids.



On the August 7th episode of 'Mr. House Husband 2', Yulhee surprised her husband Minhwan and viewers when she expressed, "I could have up to 3 kids." When Minhwan asked if she wouldn't be too tired, she said, "It'll be possible if our second child is even-tempered."

The F.T. Island member said, "When [our son] is in elementary school, you'll still be in your twenties," and she responded, "I'm going to dress the most pretty before I go. I'll go to the hair shop before I go. I'll be the top at the elementary school our son goes to."



Yulhee and Minhwan tied the knot in October of 2018 after becoming parents to a son that May.



