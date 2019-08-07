Inseong to sit out on SF9 promotions due to injury

Inseong will be sitting out on SF9 promotions due to an injury.



On August 7, FNC Entertainment revealed Inseong had fractured his sternum, stating, "During his schedule recently, Inseong unexpectedly injured his sternum, fracturing it. He felt pain and immediately went to the hospital for a thorough exam. The doctor told him he needs to rest for the next 3-4 weeks."



Due to his injury, Inseong will not be able to participate in SF9's solo concert '2019 SF9 Live Fantasy #2 Unixerse' on August 10, the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships' on August 12, and 'KCON LA' on the 17th.



Stay tuned for updates on Inseong.