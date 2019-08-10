Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

Yoo Byung Jae expresses shock when he finds out that model Irene is older than him

AKP STAFF

Yoo Byung Jae reacted with a surprise on 'How Do You Play?'

As one of the latest MBC variety programs, 'How Do You Play?' featured entertainer Yoo Byung Jae and model Irene during its August 10th installment. On the episode, Yoo Byung Jae was showed by Irene's age, which was a year older than his.

He asked, "Ms. Irene, how old are you?", and Irene replied, "I was born in '87". Startled, Yoo Byung Jae revealed that he was born in 1988 himself, making him 32 this year (by Korean age) and Irene 33.

Were you also aware that Irene was a 'noona' to Yoo Byung Jae? 

  1. Yoo Byung Jae
  2. IRENE
0 1,362 Share 40% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND