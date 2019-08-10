Yoo Byung Jae expresses shock when he finds out that model Irene is older than him

Yoo Byung Jae reacted with a surprise on 'How Do You Play?'

As one of the latest MBC variety programs, 'How Do You Play?' featured entertainer Yoo Byung Jae and model Irene during its August 10th installment. On the episode, Yoo Byung Jae was showed by Irene's age, which was a year older than his.

He asked, "Ms. Irene, how old are you?", and Irene replied, "I was born in '87". Startled, Yoo Byung Jae revealed that he was born in 1988 himself, making him 32 this year (by Korean age) and Irene 33.

Were you also aware that Irene was a 'noona' to Yoo Byung Jae?