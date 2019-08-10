Actress Lim Soo Hyang surprises viewers with her 'noraebang diet' on 'I Live Alone'

Actress Lim Soo Hyang let go of herself completely on 'I Live Alone'.

On August 10, the female actress well-known for her appearances in 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty', 'Five Enough', and more, Lim Soo Hyang gave viewers a glimpse of her personal life, including her home and dieting skills.

On top of decorating her home interior as her "personal resort", Lim Soo Hyang presented one of her favorite pass-times and workout activity, which she labeled as a "flaming diet": going to noraebang (karaoke) and sweating off her calories by singing and dancing with "high tension".

During the episode, she met up with her old non-celebrity friends and showed off this 'reverse charm' by singing a 90's medley full of g.o.d songs.



At the studio, Lim Soo Hyang watched those moments of her self and screamed, "wow, I must have gone crazy!"

Check out the clip above to see how Lim Soo Hyang keeps fit and has fun at the same time!