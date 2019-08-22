Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

NCT's Jaehyun takes you on a walk and date in cover MV for Lauv's 'I Like Me Better'

AKP STAFF

NCT's Jaehyun has revealed a charming music video for his cover of Lauv's "I Like Me Better".

The NCT members have been revealing covers on their YouTube channel, and Jaehyun is the latest featured member. The MV takes on a date concept as Jaehyun walks along the streets of London and Paris with his fans.

Watch Jaehyun's cover MV, and listen to the original by Lauv below!

