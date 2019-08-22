Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Watch Performances, backstage & blue carpet of '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' (Day 1)!

AKP STAFF

Day 1 of the 2019 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.

The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jung Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun were the hosts this year.

Check out the winners of day 1 here and the performances, backstage videos, and blue carpet below!

Backstage


Blue Carpet


ITZY


N.Flying


Kim Chung Ha


Jung Se Woon


Ha Sung Woon


CLC


Hwa Sa


Momoland


LOONA


ATEEZ


Oh My Girl


Weki Meki


Nam Woo Hyun


MAMAMOO


Cosmic Girls


Zero 9


Stray Kids


TWICE

