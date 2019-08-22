Watch Performances, backstage & blue carpet of '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' (Day 1)!

Day 1 of the 2019 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has officially wrapped up.



The award ceremony is presented by P2P search portal and MP3 service company Soribada, and the winners are determined by Soribada's internal data, international mobile votes, and ratings from professional critics. The 3rd annual 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' is being held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 22-23, and Jung Hyun Moo and So Yi Hyun were the hosts this year.



Check out the winners of day 1 here and the performances, backstage videos, and blue carpet below!



