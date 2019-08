WINNER's Kim Jin Woo has released title poster #2 for his upcoming solo debut single, unveiling the full track information for his title song "Call Anytime" feat. Song Min Ho.

According to the poster, "Call Anytime" was composed by Choice37, Hae, Zayvo, and Song Min Ho with lyrics by Zayvo, Song Min Ho, and Choice37. You can listen to Kim Jin Woo's solo debut title song "Call Anytime" feat. Song Min Ho this August 14 at 6 PM KST.