WINNER members celebrate their 5th debut anniversary & Kim Jin Woo's solo debut

WINNER has reached their 5th year since debut, on the same day as Kim Jin Woo's solo debut!

At the end of the day on August 17, member Kang Seung Yoon took to Twitter and shared several photos of WINNER to celebrate their 5th group debut anniversary. Back in 2014, the boys made their official debut through SBS's 'Inkigayo', and on the same day, they had also revealed the name of their official fan club Inner Circles.

With the photos, Kang Seung Yoon thanked their fans "IC"s, and also shared extra photos that congratulated Kim Jin Woo for his successful solo debut.

요거는 5주년 + 진우형 솔로 데뷔 축하 pic.twitter.com/xEFL1cqNcI — official_yoon_ (@official_yoon_) August 17, 2019

Furthermore, WINNER's official Twitter also uploaded photos of their anniversary cakes gifted by Inner Circles. Congratulations to WINNER!