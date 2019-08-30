Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Who wore it Better? Suzy vs. YoonA

Both Suzy and YoonA rocked the same outfit but gave off different vibes! 

Netizens are currently discussing on community forums which of the two stars had the better look. Both stars wore a sophisticated but bold black minidress with shoulder padding and buttons from Balmain. 

Suzy styled her dress with bold accessories to match her stylish golden stilettos. She took the sophisticated design and jazzed it up and added a red lip to finish off the look. 


YoonA, on the other hand, went for simpler silver accessories and a  pair of classic black pumps that accentuated the simplicity and elegance of her dress. 

Netizens are divided on who wore the dress better and are commenting:

"No need to compare. Both are pretty."

"YoonA wins!"

"I think Suzy because she gives off a more elegant vibe."

What do you think? 

AegyoFree371 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

The netizen commenting "No need to compare. Both are pretty" said it best.

Guesstar2,327 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

True to "Both Suzy and YoonA rocked the same outfit but gave off different vibes!".

Different strokes for different folks, but I like both just as much.

