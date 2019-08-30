Who wore it Better? Suzy vs. YoonA

Both Suzy and YoonA rocked the same outfit but gave off different vibes!

Netizens are currently discussing on community forums which of the two stars had the better look. Both stars wore a sophisticated but bold black minidress with shoulder padding and buttons from Balmain.



Money Today

Suzy styled her dress with bold accessories to match her stylish golden stilettos. She took the sophisticated design and jazzed it up and added a red lip to finish off the look.







Money Today

YoonA, on the other hand, went for simpler silver accessories and a pair of classic black pumps that accentuated the simplicity and elegance of her dress.





Netizens are divided on who wore the dress better and are commenting:

"No need to compare. Both are pretty."

"YoonA wins!"

"I think Suzy because she gives off a more elegant vibe."

What do you think?