Ham So Won appears on 'replynight' + says her conflict on 'Flavor of Wife' with Jin Hua is not staged

Actress Ham So Won and husband Jin Hua gained a lot of attention due to their highly dramatic and tensioned filled married life on the show 'Flavor of Wife'. Ham So Won made an appearance on JTBC's 'replynight' where she talked about malicious comments she's received.

Ham So Won stated that the fights are not staged, saying "when Jin Hua feels loving, there is no stopping him. He's like that to our daughter. It's the same when we're fighting." She also stated that because she's a celebrity, "I don't pay attention to cameras. But my in-laws and my husband care. Jin Hua was shocked after watching some broadcasts, asking if he's really like that."