J-Pop idol Nakajima Kento accused of copying BTS V's 'Singularity' performance

J-Pop idol Nakajima Kento of boy group Sexy Zone is receiving suspicions of copying BTS member V's "Singularity" performance and theme, based on a recent live stage.

During a recent performance of a song titled "Because of Love", Nakajima Kento emerged on stage behind a gold frame, dancing with a lone jacket hung on a clothing rack, but with realistic hands attached inside the sleeves. The singer also utilized a white mask as a prop, as seen below:

A similar performance featuring an outfit hung on a clothes rack with hands and feet, but no head, can be found in the MV for BTS V's "Singularity". V also used the white mask prop during a live performance of "Singularity" in the past, and BTS fans also pointed out that the usage of white masks is a significant theme from BTS's complete "Fake Love" era.

Nakajima Kento was supposedly also seen using "#Singularity" in an interview, as seen below:

Some netizens voiced their opinions on the matter with comments like, "Is he trying pay homage or something? Because otherwise it's literally the same thing", "Is he trying to cover 'Singularity' kekekeke", "The performance looks like they pulled all the good stuff from 'Singularity' and 'Fake Love' and mashed it into one", "Copying it in the first place didn't do him any good because now you can compare and see just how much better the original is", "It's true that when you become worldwide stars, a lot of other people try to copy you", and more.

What do you think of the accusations?