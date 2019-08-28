Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

W Project 4 reveals a group teaser image

AKP STAFF

W Project 4 is coming to a screen near you on September 2 and has released their first official group teaser image.

The members all show off their flower boy visuals in preppy and clean-cut outfits. The teaser images further reveals a potential name for the group's first release, with '1 Minute 1 Second' and 'Return To Me' written at the bottom. Fans are wondering what to expect as the Woollim trainees gear up to make a strong impression on viewers.

Are you excited to see what they have to offer?

  1. misc.
0 513 Share 50% Upvoted
CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
6 hours ago   93   79,109
misc.
W Project 4 reveals a group teaser image
26 minutes ago   0   509
RaNia
Rania's new line up revealed
34 minutes ago   1   464
CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
6 hours ago   93   79,109

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND