W Project 4 reveals a group teaser image

W Project 4 is coming to a screen near you on September 2 and has released their first official group teaser image.

The members all show off their flower boy visuals in preppy and clean-cut outfits. The teaser images further reveals a potential name for the group's first release, with '1 Minute 1 Second' and 'Return To Me' written at the bottom. Fans are wondering what to expect as the Woollim trainees gear up to make a strong impression on viewers.

Are you excited to see what they have to offer?