Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

VIXX's Ravi updates fans after car accident

AKP STAFF

VIXX's Ravi updated fans after a car accident.

On August 1, Ravi's label Groovl1n posted on Twitter that the VIXX member would be absent from the 'Starry Night - Classroom Concert' due to a minor car accident yesterday, adding, "Althought it was a minor accident, Ravi will be receiving a checkup and treatment at a hospital for his health."

Ravi then updated fans on Twitter with the message, "Everyone, I went to the hospital, and I'm completely okay!!! It rained a lot yesterday late at night. Everyone, please take care of yourselves, and be careful when driving! To the staff of 'Starry Night' and the students of Incheon Taxation High School, I apologize for not keeping our promise."

The rapper also shared selfies with the caption, "I'm okay!! I'll post photos from the launch party later tonight. ^^ Everyone, be healthy today as well. Fighting!!!"

  1. VIXX
  2. Ravi
0 2,418 Share 83% Upvoted
TRCNG
TRCNG shed tears in 'Missing' MV trailer
45 minutes ago   0   266
D1CE
D1CE throw the dice in 'Wake Up' debut MV
47 minutes ago   1   354
VIXX, Ravi
VIXX's Ravi updates fans after car accident
51 minutes ago   0   2,388

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND