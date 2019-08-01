VIXX's Ravi updates fans after car accident

VIXX's Ravi updated fans after a car accident.
On August 1, Ravi's label Groovl1n posted on Twitter that the VIXX member would be absent from the 'Starry Night - Classroom Concert' due to a minor car accident yesterday, adding, "Althought it was a minor accident, Ravi will be receiving a checkup and treatment at a hospital for his health."
Ravi then updated fans on Twitter with the message, "Everyone, I went to the hospital, and I'm completely okay!!! It rained a lot yesterday late at night. Everyone, please take care of yourselves, and be careful when driving! To the staff of 'Starry Night' and the students of Incheon Taxation High School, I apologize for not keeping our promise."
The rapper also shared selfies with the caption, "I'm okay!! I'll post photos from the launch party later tonight. ^^ Everyone, be healthy today as well. Fighting!!!"
