VIXX's Ravi updates fans after car accident

VIXX's Ravi updated fans after a car accident.



On August 1, Ravi's label Groovl1n posted on Twitter that the VIXX member would be absent from the 'Starry Night - Classroom Concert' due to a minor car accident yesterday, adding, "Althought it was a minor accident, Ravi will be receiving a checkup and treatment at a hospital for his health."



Ravi then updated fans on Twitter with the message, "Everyone, I went to the hospital, and I'm completely okay!!! It rained a lot yesterday late at night. Everyone, please take care of yourselves, and be careful when driving! To the staff of 'Starry Night' and the students of Incheon Taxation High School, I apologize for not keeping our promise."



The rapper also shared selfies with the caption, "I'm okay!! I'll post photos from the launch party later tonight. ^^ Everyone, be healthy today as well. Fighting!!!"

여러분 저 병원 다녀왔어요 저는 아주 괜찮습니다!! 어제 새벽에 비가 많이 오더라구요 다들 항상 건강 유의하고 운전 조심하세요! 별밤 제작진과 인천세무고등학교 친구들 약속 못 지켜서 미안해요ㅠ🙏 https://t.co/elyiyTPnqD — RAVI (@RAVI_GTCK) August 1, 2019