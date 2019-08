D1CE have dropped the music video for "Wake Up".



In the MV, D1CE start to play a dark game by throwing dice on a board. "Wake Up" is the title track of their debut mini album 'Wake Up: Roll The World', and it's composed by Space One and KZ and written by KZ and Woo Jin Young.





Watch D1CE's "Wake Up" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.