UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk confirms solo fan meeting dates in Thailand & Taiwan, more cities in Korea coming soon

On August 14, TOP Media updated fans on UP10TION member Lee Jin Hyuk's future solo promotion plan, after successfully wrapping up his 1st solo fan meeting 'T.Y.F.L' in Seoul.



The label relayed, "After the completion of 'T.Y.F.L' in Seoul, we received numerous requests from fans overseas asking to see Lee Jin Hyuk in their countries: as a result, we have decided to take some time to thank overseas fans for their support through additional fan meeting dates."

TOP Media continued, "As many fans are worried that Lee Jin Hyuk needs to focus on his domestic promotions, we are currently working hard to support Lee Jin Hyuk so that he may obtain various opportunities to promote in Korea. We have decided that the upcoming overseas fan meetings will be held on a level where they will not interfere with Lee Jin Hyuk's domestic promotions, but they will still serve to thank numerous overseas fans for their encouragements nonetheless."



Finally, the label announced that Lee Jin Hyuk's 'T.Y.F.L' fan meeting in Thailand will be scheduled for this September 15, followed by another fan meeting in Taiwan some time in October. The label is currently discussing additional countries and dates. For fans who were not able to attend Lee Jin Hyuk's Seoul fan meeting, TOP Media assured that they are working on more dates in other regions of Korea.

Meanwhile, Lee Jin Hyuk's group UP10TION will be making a comeback this August 22 without Lee Jin Hyuk or Kim Woo Seok.