Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

U-KISS's Jun cast in SBS action comedy drama 'Good Casting'

AKP STAFF

U-KISS's Jun, currently promoting as actor Lee Jun Young, has been cast as in an upcoming SBS Wed-Thurs drama titled 'Good Casting'!

Set to air some time this November, 'Good Casting' tells the story of a group of women who were once respected black agents for the national service, but who eventually lost their positions for less interesting desk jobs. However, one day, they're spontaneously thrust into the field undercover!

In 'Good Casting', Jun will play the role of a popular young actor named Kang Woo Won. He'll be working with undercover spy Yoo In Young. Meanwhile, Jun is currently appearing in ongoing OCN drama 'Mr. Temporary'. 

  1. Jun
0 522 Share 67% Upvoted
BTS, V
BTS V and Yeontan want to join The #Vimpsons
11 hours ago   15   16,918
BTS
BTS songs that sent strong social messages
6 hours ago   11   11,874

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND