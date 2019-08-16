U-KISS's Jun cast in SBS action comedy drama 'Good Casting'

U-KISS's Jun, currently promoting as actor Lee Jun Young, has been cast as in an upcoming SBS Wed-Thurs drama titled 'Good Casting'!

Set to air some time this November, 'Good Casting' tells the story of a group of women who were once respected black agents for the national service, but who eventually lost their positions for less interesting desk jobs. However, one day, they're spontaneously thrust into the field undercover!

In 'Good Casting', Jun will play the role of a popular young actor named Kang Woo Won. He'll be working with undercover spy Yoo In Young. Meanwhile, Jun is currently appearing in ongoing OCN drama 'Mr. Temporary'.



