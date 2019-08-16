Go behind the scenes with 'Section TV' on the filming set of this year's 'ISAC' feat. TWICE, Lovelyz, ITZY, & more!

MBC's weekly entertainment news program 'Section TV' is here with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes visit to the filming set of the upcoming '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship'!

In 'Section TV's exclusive behind-the-scenes visits, you can catch idol groups such as TWICE, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, Cosmic Girls, ITZY, IZ*ONE, NCT 127, Pentagon, The Boyz, and many more sharing their excitement for the games, naming their rivals, etc. During the exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage of the female idols competing in archery, TWICE's Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu impressed once again with their lovely cosplay!

In addition to classic competition categories like archery and track and field, 'Section TV' gave viewers a glimpse at some of the newest categories coming up this Chuseok including baseball pitch throwing, wrestling, as well as a contest to see who can stare off into space blankly the longest! According to MBC, a total of 22 male idol groups and a total of 22 female idol groups, with 109 boys and 109 girls total, will compete at this year's 'ISAC'!

Check out all of the excitement to come above and below, as you wait for the newest installment of the Chuseok special 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' coming the weekend of September 13!