Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

TWICE's Jihyo makes first public appearance after her dating news was released

Jihyo is out there living her best life after her dating news with Kang Daniel was released.

On August 13, the idol star made her first public appearance after her dating news was revealed last week. Jihyo was at a nighttime event for brand Estee Lauder as one of the brand ambassadors along with Tzuyu and Nayeon. She is giving on elegant vibes in a beige dress and short hair while looking happy and healthy.


TWICE is gearing up for another comeback soon. Are you excited to see Jihyo and the other members on stage?

  1. Jihyo
Nate_with_luv24 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Good to see her happy and healthy(unless its somehow just a facade), as she should be. I hope her and Daniel's relationship remains prosperous and good

pink_oracle3,429 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Tzuyu's hair!

