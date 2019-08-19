TWICE's Chaeyoung thinks the strong image suits her well in solo pictorial with 'GQ'

TWICE's Chaeyoung decided to go monotone in a moody, black and white solo pictorial for 'GQ' Korea!

The idol started off her interview with, "I have a cute image because I debuted at such a young age and as the maknae of the team, but I think that stronger images [like this photoshoot] also suit me well."

She continued, "To me, freedom is expressing whatever you want to express. Just like when Kristen Stewart showed up to the 'Cannes Film Festival' wearing a dress with converses, I want to become someone who breaks those types of unspoken rules. Many people only think of idols as cute with a lot of aegyo, but I want to expand such perspectives. Other kinds of images can also be for idols, and an idol can express him/herself differently than the norm."



Finally, Chaeyoung opened up honestly about her career as she shared, "Because it's a career where I'm always seen by the public, some days I feel bloated, some days I just don't like certain things, and some days I feel like I need to lose weight. But in the end, that's who I am and there's no point in hiding who I am. Those are the kinds of lyrics I write. I ask people to see me as I am."





Check out previews of Chaeyoung's 'GQ' pictorial below.