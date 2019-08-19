Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

TWICE's Chaeyoung thinks the strong image suits her well in solo pictorial with 'GQ'

TWICE's Chaeyoung decided to go monotone in a moody, black and white solo pictorial for 'GQ' Korea!

The idol started off her interview with, "I have a cute image because I debuted at such a young age and as the maknae of the team, but I think that stronger images [like this photoshoot] also suit me well."

She continued, "To me, freedom is expressing whatever you want to express. Just like when Kristen Stewart showed up to the 'Cannes Film Festival' wearing a dress with converses, I want to become someone who breaks those types of unspoken rules. Many people only think of idols as cute with a lot of aegyo, but I want to expand such perspectives. Other kinds of images can also be for idols, and an idol can express him/herself differently than the norm." 

Finally, Chaeyoung opened up honestly about her career as she shared, "Because it's a career where I'm always seen by the public, some days I feel bloated, some days I just don't like certain things, and some days I feel like I need to lose weight. But in the end, that's who I am and there's no point in hiding who I am. Those are the kinds of lyrics I write. I ask people to see me as I am."

Check out previews of Chaeyoung's 'GQ' pictorial below. 

Yall our baby cub is all grown up and I'm so proud of her for breaking boundaries

Black hair looks so good on her ~~

