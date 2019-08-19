'Jangsari: Forgotten Heroes' starring SHINee's Minho, Kwak Si Yang, Megan Fox, & More reveals official posters

Upcoming blockbuster war film 'Jangsari: Forgotten Heroes' has revealed a set of official posters ahead of its grand premiere.



'Jangsari: Forgotten Heroes' tells the story of a group of 772 young soldiers who took part in a critical battle at Jangsari, just days before the battle of Incheon during the Korean War. Many of the soldiers who took part in this battle were in their teens, having trained for only 2 weeks before being thrust into the war zone.

In the upcoming historical film based on the battle of Jangsari, the young Jangsari troops will be led by captain Lee Myung Joon (played by Kim Myung Min), aided by lieutenants Ryu Tae Suk (played by Kim In Kwon) and Park Chan Nyun (played by Kwak Si Yang). In addition, SHINee's Minho takes on his first ever lead role in a film as the outgoing troop leader Choi Sung Pil, also joined by American reporter Meggie, played by Megan Fox.



What do you think of the intense main posters for 'Jangsari: Forgotten Heroes'? The film is set to premiere in Korea this September 25.