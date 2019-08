It looks like rookie boy group ONF has kicked off teasing for their summer comeback!

On August 20, the boy group revealed a set of photos showing a piece of paper resembling a receipt at first glance. Simply labeled "Signal clue #1", the receipt shows a series of printed words and times on the front, followed by scribbles on the backside titled "Counter production".

Stay tuned for more updates on ONF's first comeback in approximately 7 months!