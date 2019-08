Song Joong Ki is returning with the last part of tvN's blockbuster 3-part series 'Arthdal Chronicles' on September 7. The series also stars Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ki Won, and Kim Ok Bin which has garnered a lot of attention worldwide since its premiere.



The viewers are excited to see the closure of the series after being left hanging since early July. Part 3 of the series 'Arthdal Chronicles' will air on September 7 at 9 PM KST via tvN.

Meanwhile, check out the video teasers below!