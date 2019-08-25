Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2 hours ago

X1 drops additional hints for their debut song 'FLASH'

X1 has dropped additional hints for their debut song 'FLASH' on their official Twitter account. In the first video, Nam Do Hyun goes "Hey, what are you eating? Are you eating Mandoo? (Korean for dumplings) Can I have one?" and then hints a dance move for the song. Lee Han Kyul and Kim Woo Seok are in the second video. Could this be a pair dance move for the song? In the last video, Son Dong Pyo goes "One It, you don’t have to wait anymore, bbyong!" 

See below for the videos.  

As the final line-up of 'Produce X 101', the eleven-member group X1 has prepared an appealing debut song and MV. X1's 1st mini-album 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' will drop on August 27 at 6 PM KST. 

Are you excited for their debut?

