Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

D1CE to continue promotions with follow-up track 'Amazing'

Rookie boy group D1CE will be continuing their debut promotions with a follow-up track, "Amazing"!

Back on August 1, D1CE made their big debut with the release of their 1st mini album 'Wake Up: Roll the World' and title track "Wake Up". After captivating fans with their powerful, charismatic side through "Wake Up", D1CE will be switching gears for a more refreshing, youthful image through "Amazing" starting this August 29 on Mnet's 'M! Countdown'. 

Which song from D1CE's debut mini album was your favorite?

