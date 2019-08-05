Kangta's past comments on 'Happy Together 3' come to light + suspected of cheating with Lee Ji Hoon's former girlfriend

Kangta's career and comeback has gone with the wind, and netizens are uncovering more and more of his former comments on variety shows that circle back to his current cheating scandal.

Kangta and actor Lee Ji Hoon are apparently close friends but revealed on a past 'Happy Together 3' broadcast in 2013 after the two got into an alleged misunderstanding regarding Lee Ji Hoon's girlfriend at the time. Kangta stated "Ji Hoon and I didn't talk for months after there was a misunderstanding regarding his girlfriend."

Ji Hoon often left gatherings involving his girlfriend and her friends early because he was trying to avoid drinking alcohol. During those instances, Lee Ji Hoon asked Kangta to make sure she gets home safely. However, one day neither Kangta nor his girlfriend would pick up his calls. Concerned, Lee Ji Hoon went to his girlfriend's house where he smelled the same cologne that Kangta would normally put on and believed that the two were cheating. Kangta stated that "the girlfriend was very drunk so I took her home. It makes sense that he misunderstood."