Red Velvet has revealed their new mini album's release date.



'The ReVe Festival Day 2' will be released on August 20th at 6 pm KST through multiple sources including iTunes and Spotify, and it is now available for pre-order.





As previously reported, Red Velvet's new comeback will be the second part of 'The ReVe Festival' mini-album trilogy, all set to take place within this year.