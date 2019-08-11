Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Actress Han Ji-eun and rapper Hanhae confirm their relationship

AKP STAFF

Rapper Hanhae confirmed his relationship with actress Han Ji-eun. Earlier today, his label Brand New Music has confirmed their relationship. "They are currently in a relationship, however, the details are unknown as he is serving in the military."

Han Ji-eun's side, HB Entertainment has also confirmed that they are in a relationship. Earlier this month on 8th, Hanhae's side Brand New Music has denied they were in a relationship but today, it admitted their relationship. 

Congratulations to Hanhae and Han Ji-eun! 
 

