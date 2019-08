JANG DAE HYEON has opened his new official twitter account prior to his solo debut on August 24th.

On August 11, OUI Entertainment shared news of Jang Dae Hyeon's official Twitter and his new official emblem. In his first video, he invites fans to follow him on Twitter.

On 24th, the artist plans to meet his fans through two separate fan events, 'VIP Lunch Date' followed by 'Jang Dae Hyeon 1st Solo Debut Fan Concert'.







Make sure to follow Dae Hyeon's official twitter below!