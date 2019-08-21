Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Hyuk preparing to debut solo!

On August 22, representatives from TOP Media confirmed to media outlets, "It's true that Lee Jin Hyuk is preparing to debut solo, but the time frame has yet to be decided."

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk, who just missed the mark on making into the winning group X1, will be making his solo debut 4 years after his debut with his group UP10TION. Immediately after the end of 'Produce X 101', the idol kicked off active promotions by appearing on variety shows, working with magazine photoshoots, and holding his 1st official fan meeting tour. 

Can't wait for Lee Jin Hyuk's solo debut!

cupidkyumi192 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

I hope they'll include him in an UP10TION comeback first before his solo debut. Either way, will be supporting!

ceriri4 pts 59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago

YASSS MY BOY

