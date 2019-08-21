'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Hyuk preparing to debut solo!

On August 22, representatives from TOP Media confirmed to media outlets, "It's true that Lee Jin Hyuk is preparing to debut solo, but the time frame has yet to be decided."

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk, who just missed the mark on making into the winning group X1, will be making his solo debut 4 years after his debut with his group UP10TION. Immediately after the end of 'Produce X 101', the idol kicked off active promotions by appearing on variety shows, working with magazine photoshoots, and holding his 1st official fan meeting tour.

Can't wait for Lee Jin Hyuk's solo debut!

