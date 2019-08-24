ITZY wins #1 + Performances from August 24th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, A Pink's Hayoung made her solo debut, and Red Velvet, Celeb Five, VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin), IZ, The Boyz, Target, and Kisum made their comebacks.



As for the winners, ITZY, Maktub, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Su were the nominees, but it was ITZY with "ICY" that took the final win. Congrats to ITZY for their third consecutive 'Show! Music Core' win!





Other performers of the night were Everglow, Weki Meki, JBJ95, VERIVERY, Rocket Punch, DONGKIZ, and Shin Ji.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:





SOLO DEBUT: A Pink's Hayoung









WINNER's Kim Jin Woo









COMEBACK: Red Velvet







COMEBACK: Celeb Five









Everglow







ITZY







COMEBACK: The Boyz







Rocket Punch







SOLO DEBUT: VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin)









Weki Meki







COMEBACK: IZ







JBJ95







