News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

ITZY wins #1 + Performances from August 24th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, A Pink's Hayoung made her solo debut, and Red Velvet, Celeb FiveVIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin), IZ, The Boyz, Target, and Kisum made their comebacks.

As for the winners, ITZY, Maktub, and Jang Hye Jin & Yoon Min Su were the nominees, but it was ITZY with "ICY" that took the final win. Congrats to ITZY for their third consecutive 'Show! Music Core' win!


Other performers of the night were Everglow, Weki Meki, JBJ95, VERIVERY, Rocket Punch, DONGKIZ, and Shin Ji.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

===

SOLO DEBUT: A Pink's Hayoung



==

===

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo



==

COMEBACK: Red Velvet


===

COMEBACK: Celeb Five



==

Everglow


==

ITZY


==

COMEBACK: The Boyz


==

Rocket Punch


==

SOLO DEBUT: VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin)




==

Weki Meki


==

COMEBACK: IZ


==

JBJ95


==

Down2Earth665 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Is it their 11th #1 win for ICY? So far ITZY already collects 20 #1 win from debut and first comeback.

Nicholas_Goh20 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Monster rookie 👍🏻

