'One Night of Entertainment' features Kang Daniel's home as date location with TWICE's Jihyo

With the news of Kang Daniel and TWICE Jihyo's relationship, attention is being drawn to the former Wanna One member's home, where the two idols are said to have had secret dates.



On the August 6th installment of 'Night of TV Entertainment', a real estate expert revealed, "As Kang Daniel's home is a luxury villa, privacy is guaranteed. From the entrance, guards maintain the area. The houses overlook the Han River, but they're blocked from the back and only the front is open. You can't look into the homes over any fences."



The expert continued, "The parking area has an automatic door, and after you enter, there's another door that closes, so you can go into your home immediately. Because it's good for privacy, it's a good place to date as well."

As previously reported, Kang Daniel and TWICE's Jihyo were revealed to be in a relationship after Dispatch photographed them together.