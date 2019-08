Oh My Girl's Seunghee revealed she's a huge fan of Kim Chung Ha.



On the August 6th episode of 'Idol Room', Seunghee expressed on Kim Chung Ha, "I saw her perform 'Roller Coaster' in a sensual way. Her voice is beautiful, so she caught my eye. When she was promoting 'Gotta Go', I really fell deep."

When asked to send a video message to Kim Chung Ha, Seunghee said, "I want to know your number, so I can contact you. I like you."



Did you know Seunghee is a big fan of Kim Chung Ha?