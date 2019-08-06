ITZY's Ryujin talks about costarring with Jo In Sung in 'The King'

ITZY's Ryujin talked about costarring with actor Jo In Sung in the 2017 movie 'The King'.



On the August 6th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Ryujin discussed her cameo role in 'The King' and what it was like working with Jo In Sung. She said, "I made a cameo, but he still gave me a lot of advice. He's very tall, but his face is very small. I thought, 'That's why they say what they say about Jo In Sung.'"



Take a look at Ryujin's cameo in the movie and her scene with Jo In Sung below.



