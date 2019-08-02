Oh My Girl are tropical sweethearts in teaser images for 'Bungee'

Oh My Girl has released another batch of teaser images for their upcoming comeback release "Bungee" and they are killing it with their visuals!

Each member is sporting cute expressions and lovely pastel colored outfits that bring out their youthful charm. Whether it's with a pineapple or some colorful water guns, the girls are ready to bring the summer fun to your doorstep with this adorable concept.

Check out the rest of the adorable teaser images below. Which ones are your favorite?