Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Fans light up New York's Times Square to celebrate X1 member Cho Seung Youn's birthday

Fans have gifted X1's Cho Seung Youn with an ad in New York's Times Square to celebrate his 24th birthday! His fan cafe revealed on July 31 that they would not only be making advertisements in Korea but would also have an ad up in Times Square on August 2!

Cho Seung Youn debuted with group UNIQ in 2014 and gained immense popularity on 'Produce X 101' with his leadership and performance skills. Netizens have been talking about how amazing his fans are to go to these lengths to celebrate his birthday. 

Happy birthday Seung Youn.

I don't know him but that is very sweet.

