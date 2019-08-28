Netizens applaud former After School member Lizzy for clapping back at malicious trolls commenting on her photo at Dokdo Island

Former idol and actress Lizzy is clapping back at malicious commenters.

She posted a gorgeous photo of her on Dokdo Island on August 15 to celebrate Korea's Independence Day with a caption reading: "Hooray for the 74th anniversary of Korea's independence."





However, some malicious commenters decided to troll in the comments saying things like:

"Tekashima (Dokdo) is Japan's land."

"This is a territory indisputably belonging to the great nation of Japan. What are you doing there? F*** off."

Lizzy definitely wasn't having any of this nonsense and responded saying: "You can't come here without a passport. But we can go there without a passport." She also included spacing, numbers, and English letters to keep the malicious commenters from translating her reply, further illustrating her wit.

Netizens have been praising her for her clap back saying:

"This comment is like refreshing cider."

"Good job Lizzy!"

"Kill them all with that passport comment."



