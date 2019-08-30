Netizens abuzz about JYPE vice president openly dissing Big Bang at recent trainee showcase stage

On August 29, JYP Entertainment trainees showcased their talents and skills during the '2019 JYP Homecoming: Get Your Glow On!' stage.

The showcase took on the theme of a school assembly, and in between the various trainee stages, JYP Entertainment's vice president appeared on stage in the role of the "school principal", making comical, "educational" speeches.

According to netizen accounts from those who attended the trainee showcase, the "school principal" decided to crack jokes openly targeting YG Entertainment's recent scandals. The principal's comments included ones like, "Are there any Big Bang fans here? Big Bang can't exactly be considered a 'great artist' right," and "At JYP, we plan to produce great, respectable artists", etc.

After the event, attendees recalled the principal's remarks and commented, "Ah, at the end of the showcase someone came up and openly called out YG", "Keke let's not go overboard spreading what they said at the showcase. I mean at first we were all like, 'huh?' but eventually it all got us laughing", "Seriously at first I was like, 'Can they even say stuff like this?' But it turned into applause kekekeke. It was totally refreshing, honestly the media needs to be this critical too", and more.